NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches High School student will have her art displayed in the U.S. Capitol after winning the Deep East Texas Region of the Congressional Art Competition.

Toni Saucedo, a high school junior, and her piece “Yesterday Was For Today, Today Is For Tomorrow” were named the winners on Friday, and U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions was in Nacogdoches for the presentation at the Cole Art Center.

Photo courtesy of Nacogdoches ISD.

“Yesterday represents the past, all the people that worked, the people who fought and the people who protested,” Saucedo said. “Everything that we do today will influence the people in the future, which is tomorrow.”