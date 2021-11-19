Nacogdoches Holiday in the Pines event makes its return

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Holiday in the Pines is making a triumphant return after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

This year members put their heads together in order to bring it back for the community. The amount of vendors was limited for COVID, but that didn’t keep them from fill up the Nacogdoches Exposition & Civic Center.

“It’s wonderful because last year they had to cancel it. This is our third year doing Holiday in the Pines, it’s once of our favorite shows to do. It’s wonderful to see everyone back out here,” said Lynn Jones, owner of Texadus Family Farms.

Vendors traveled from all over to show off their holiday items like clothes, handcrafted gifts, and even yummy food. Jones and her daughters handcraft all their products. They have items ranging from goat milk soap to essential oils. She says they even ship their products all over. You can check out her shop at their website texadus-family-farm.myshopify.com.

“It’s just so exciting. This is just something that to me that I have done, being apart of junior forum I was able to see the impact we have, and so I was like ok I am going to take this on and lets just make it an amazing event,” said Sylvia Butler, Holiday in the Pines Chair.

This is an event for the whole family. So load up the family and travel to Nacogdoches, because you are sure to find something you can’t find anywhere else. Residents say you are sure to come back every year.

“We also you know help support the local economy. So our local vendors that are here we get everyone to shop local and we just really have a good time and bring that holiday spirit,” said Maura Messer, President of the Nacogdoches Junior Forum.

Nacogdoches Holiday in the Pines is a great place to finish up your Christmas wish list. It will be going on all weekend. Tickets start at $10, and can be purchased at the door.