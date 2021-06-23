Nacogdoches HS cosmetology students put skills to test in national competition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD students are waiting to see how they did in a national cosmetology competition.

The district has one of the only high school cosmetology programs in the region. Three students competed in the SkillsUSA virtual national competition this month after polishing their skills in the classroom.

This is the first year NHS students qualified for the national level.

“I’m proud to represent our school knowing that we haven’t done it before, so I’m excited about that,” said Emily Leuschner who won gold in the state nail care competition.

According to a list from SkillsUSA, here’s how NHS students did at the state level:

Karina Hernandez – barbering – gold

Emily Lathan – barbering – bronze

Aracely Rodriquez – cosmetology – bronze

Ana Roa – esthetics – gold

Mary Leuschner – nail care – gold

Though they know they did well in state, they are still waiting on their results for the national competition.

“I feel like they did well,” Cosmetology instructor Jan Holland said. “Whether they placed or not I don’t know, but in my eyes they were the best. So, we’ll see.”

A virtual award ceremony will be held tomorrow on Thursday, June 24.

“I actually felt super proud of myself, especially since I did not plan on actually competing in SkillsUSA for this year,” said Karina Hernandez who took gold in the state barbering competition. “But, Miss Holland, I mean, she saw something in me and she knew I could do it, I’m really proud about that.”