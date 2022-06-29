NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has implemented a new “NacWise Alert” system meant to help communications during emergency situations.

“NacWise Alert is a mass notification service that allows city officials to send personalized messages to Nacogdoches residents in a snap,” city officials said. “This system will allow you to receive timely notifications about emergency situations, including tornado warnings and boil water notices.”

The system is currently operational and citizens are able to register their personal and business devices by visiting their website or calling 936-715-3322. Notifications can come in the form of text, call, email or all of the above.

The system also provides the capacity for messages to be sent to TTY/TDD devices for the hearing impaired, and Spanish translated messages for Spanish speakers.

This change comes after the city switched from using the Blackboard system to now HyperReach.

“Our goal is to get timely and factual information to our citizens as quickly as possible,” city officials said.

The city also encourages people to follow the City of Nacogdoches on Facebook and Nextdoor for updates during emergency situations.