Nacogdoches ISD cancels school after overnight storms knock out power

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD announced Monday morning that they would be canceling in-person and virtual classes for the day after overnight storms.

The bad weather “knocked out electricity to the district’s transportation center.” Staff will still be reporting, but two hours later than normal.

Oncor is currently reporting more than 3,000 power outages in the Nacogdoches area early Monday morning.

Also down in Deep East Texas, Lufkin officials are advising people to stay home if at all possible as areas of the city experience flooding, outages, downed trees and power lines.

According to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, water was reportedly up to the hoods of several vehicles that have been stranded.

Pebsworth said there has also been a report of two people stuck in a vehicle with downed power lines on top of it off Tulane Street Sunday afternoon.