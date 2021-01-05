Nacogdoches ISD completes cleaning, repairs during school break

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches ISD Plant Services Department completed a deep cleaning of a school and made repairs during the break between semesters, the district announced.

“Just like the district’s teachers and campus personnel, student nutrition and transportation staff, Plant Services crews are exposed to the threat of COVID-19 infection,” said Ralph LaRue, NISD’s director of Facilities and Construction.

The projects included:

Resurfacing gym floors throughout the district

Cleaning all areas of the campus at Emeline Carpenter Elementary custodians, which was followed by a fogging of disinfectant inside rooms, offices and all commons areas

Repairing a leak and replacing a wall at Malcolm Rector Technical High School

Installing a glass door and replacing a window in a hallway at the high school.

IN THE NEWS

Starrville attack leads East Texas churches to take a new look at security

East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rate reaches highest level in 3 weeks

East Texas law enforcement, victim aid groups split $2.1 million