NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD athletic director and head football coach has stepped down.

Darren Allman has been the athletic director and head coach for the Dragons since 2019 and confirmed that he will stepping down after this school year.

This comes after a 1-9 2022 season but he was able to lead the Dragons to the playoffs in two out of his four seasons running the program with an overall record of 11-30.

Before taking over the Nacogdoches ISD program, he was a head coach at 6A powerhouses like Odessa Permian and Austin Westlake. He was also head coaching at Colleyville Heritage, and most recently, before joining the Dragons, served as athletic director at Southlake Carroll.

His head coaching record before taking over in Nacogdoches was an impressive 88-38.

Nacogdoches ISD has not yet released a statement about his departure.