NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD said in a statement that they and McMichael Middle School are mourning the loss of a sixth grade student Monday night in a car crash.

The district said the student’s brother, a seventh grader, was also injured in the crash, and counselors are on hand Tuesday at the middle school for students and staff, and will be available in coming days.

“We keep the family and friends of these two brothers in our thoughts and prayers,” the district said.