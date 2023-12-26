NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD named their new police chief last week after the announcement of Sandra Murray’s retirement.

According to the district, Joel Barton Jr., a former Nacogdoches police officer, joined the district in August and has nearly 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

“I’m excited about Chief Barton’s plans for the department,” Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said. “Our district police department plays a vital role in the safety at our campuses, and I’m grateful for everything they do to provide peace of mind for our staff, students and their families.”

Murray retired earlier this month, and had served for nearly 15 years with the district’s police department.

“Chief Murray has done such great work for the district, and she will be missed,” Trujillo said. “I’m thankful and appreciative to her for everything she’s done for Nacogdoches ISD.”