Nacogdoches ISD to host vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD will be hosting a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday and Thursday.

The clinics will be made available for parents who want their children to receive the vaccine.

The CDC gave their final approval for the use of the Pfizer vaccine for that particular age group on Tuesday.

The vaccine clinics will be open to NISD students regardless if they attend the particular campus hosting the event.

NISD stated that signing up beforehand is required.

The vaccine clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates and following locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 9, Emeline Carpenter Elementary, 1005 Leroy St. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

Thursday, Nov. 11, Raguet Elementary, 2708 Raguet St. (before the school’s Veterans Day commemoration program) CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

A parent or guardian must be present for the students. The parent or guardian will be required to complete paperwork before the child receives the vaccine.

More vaccine clinics at NISD campuses will be scheduled for future dates.