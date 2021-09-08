Nacogdoches ISD votes against mask mandate, approves $500 vaccine incentive for employees

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches ISD Board of Trustees voted on some important topics during a special meeting earlier this week.

At their meeting on Sept. 7, the board voted 5-2 against a mask mandate and decided on other pandemic-related resolutions.

Some board members cited their COVID numbers, stating that there was not yet a need for those kind of regulations.

According to Nacogdoches ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Sept. 8, there are 21 staff cases and 75 student cases.

“We are not Diboll, we are not Lufkin, we are Nacogdoches and we don’t have the numbers that these other places have,” a board member said.

Lufkin and Diboll have both implemented mask mandates of their own recently.

In addition to that, the Board voted unanimously to approve a $500 vaccine incentive for employees who show proof of vaccination. Those not eligible for vaccination because of health reasons can still be eligible for the stipend under certain circumstances.

Other school districts like Tyler and Carthage ISDs have provided similar $500 vaccine incentives.

The board also voted to add 10 days of local paid leave for all regular employees when they test positive for COVID-19 and are required to isolate as directed by a doctor.