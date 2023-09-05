NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Rees Jewelry will celebrate 70 years of continued business on Sept. 9, in the historic downtown of Nacogdoches, at 418 E. Main street from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with the cake cutting ceremony taking place at 11 a.m.

The jewelry store began as a watchmakers shop in 1954 in Austin, Texas by siblings Arthur and Bert Rees. Bert moved his jewelry studio to Nacogdoches in 1967 when he was hired to teach Art at SFASU.

Chay Rees Runnels stated that her dad and uncle were in their early twenties when they founded the business. “It is incredible that my mom has been able to continue their vision for a family-owned store for all of these years,” Runnels continued.

Rees Jewelry is now owned by Bert Rees’ widow, Charlene Rees. “We love being a part of downtown Nacogdoches,” said Charlene Rees. “Having our family owned store in our historic downtown is one of the things that makes us so unique.”

Rees Jewelry is a 2015 recipient of the Texas Treasures Business Award program of the Texas Historical Commission. This award pays tribute to businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for 50 years or more.

According to the jewelry store, Saturday’s event will feature specials, giveaways and a scavenger hunt that will take people around Nacogdoches.

The winner of the scavenger hunt will receive a .70 ct. genuine diamond.