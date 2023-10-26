NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Foundation (NLEF) announced its new coloring book to help bridge the gap between children and officers.

According to the foundation, 5,000 copies of the book titled “Who Keeps Nac Safe?” have been printed with the help of 17 local sponsors to help raise awareness of local law enforcement agencies.

Courtesy of The Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Foundation

“We had a booth at [a] festival where we were handing out badges and such to kids and one of the items we had looked a bit like a coloring book,” said NLEF president Korey Kahler. “The kids were disappointed that we did not have coloring books and I promised one of them that we would have some at the next event and we would pass them out to the community for free.”

The coloring books are now available for law enforcement to share at upcoming community events like the Pineywoods Fair and the Nacogdoches Police Department Trunk or Treat, according to the foundation.