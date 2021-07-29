Nacogdoches listed as 1 of 15 best small towns to visit in Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches was listed as 1 of 15 of the best small towns to visit in Texas.

Listed at number four out of the 15, The Crazy Tourist said that those who visit Nacogdoches for the first time visit the Historic Town Center and Visitor Center for the first stop.

The Crazy Tourist also added that visitors would enjoy the Stone Fort, Old Stone Fort Museum, Ruby Mize Azalea Garden, the Oak Grove Cemetery, Camp Tonkawa, the Durst Taylor House, Sterne-Hoya House, Millard’s Crossing Village, the Old University Building and the Fredonia Hotel.

Nacogdoches was not the only East Texas town to be added to the top 15, the city of Jefferson was placed at number three. The Crazy Tourist said that visiting Jefferson is like stepping back in time to the mid-19th century.

The town has two nearby lakes including Lake O’ the Pines and Caddo Lake. The Crazy Tourist also added that the town offers horse-drawn carriage rides, ghost tours and antiquing.

The top 15 best small towns to visit in Texas, according to The Crazy Tourist are: