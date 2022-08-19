NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was arrested on Tuesday and is facing felony charges after a shooting and standoff incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Steven Perry, 40, was arrested on two charges of deadly conduct after officials said “he fired multiple rounds in a residential area, some of which struck neighboring vehicles and property.”

Nacogdoches County deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 100 block of CR 735 around 10:50 a.m. to investigate shots fired, and officials said two rounds hit a car near a person.

“As deputies arrived on scene and heard more gunfire, it was determined that an individual was barricaded inside a home,” officials said.

A perimeter was established around the residence by members of the sheriff’s office, Precinct 1 and Precinct 4 Constable’s Offices, State Troopers, Nacogdoches Police and SWAT Team members on the scene.

A sheriff’s office investigator attempted to get him to exit the home, and at around 12:42 p.m. officials said Perry exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently in custody at the Nacogdoches County Jail.