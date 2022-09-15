NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has charged a man with 40 felonies in a child sexual abuse and child pornography investigation.

Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident Sept. 13 on warrants for two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. The additional 38 charges for possession or promotion of child pornography were filed as the investigation progressed.

NCSO investigators received multiple complaints from separate individuals who became aware of an

alleged ongoing sexual relationship between Walker and the victim, and that Walker had sent nude

images to the victim.

The abuse is believed to have begun in June 2022 when the victim was 15 years old. Walker consented to a search of his phone, and investigators discovered 38 pornographic images. This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Family Crisis Center of East Texas and

Harold’s House Alliance for Children for their assistance in this case.

Under the Texas Penal Code, second-degree felonies carry a punishment range of between two and 20

years of incarceration. Third-degree felonies are punishable by between two and 10 years in prison.

Both second and third-degree felony charges also carry a potential fine of up to $10,000.