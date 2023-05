RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a crash three miles east of Mount Enterprise on Saturday.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, 36-year-old Patrick Demond Caldwell was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre on CR 3185 around 12:25 a.m. DPS said the Buick left the roadway, a hit a tree on the driver side and caught fire.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.