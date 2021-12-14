Nacogdoches man killed after being hit by pickup truck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was killed Monday evening after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street.

Local police were called at 5:45 p.m. to the 4100 block of North Street to a report of a pedestrian accident. Officers found the man lying in the road after being struck.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Eddie Simmons and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The car was a 2007 Chevrolet pickup.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, according to the police department.