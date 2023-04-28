NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Angel Aguilar pleaded guilty on July 12, 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Aguilar was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Aguilar was a member of a drug trafficking organization distributing “large quantities” of methamphetamine and other narcotics in the Nacogdoches area.

“During the investigation, law enforcement agents were able to purchase methamphetamine from Aguilar on multiple occasions,” according to federal prosecutors. “During Aguilar’s distribution of methamphetamine, he provided a stolen firearm as collateral towards the future purchase of methamphetamine.”

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is an evidence-based program aimed at reducing violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Nacogdoches Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.