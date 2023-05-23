NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations, prosecutors said Tuesday.

38-year-old Brandon Spears pleaded guilty on April 20, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

According to information presented in court, Spears was part of an organization responsible for trafficking at least 44 grams of meth in the Nacogdoches area. The investigation lasted two and a half years, with law enforcement officers reportedly buying meth from Spears several times.

“During one attempted sale of methamphetamine, Spears and co-defendant, Angel Aguilar, were out of stock so they provided the buyer with a firearm and pills containing a mixture of cocaine and methamphetamine as collateral towards the future purchase of methamphetamine,” according to federal prosecutors. “The firearm given as collateral was later confirmed to be stolen.”

At sentencing, Spears reportedly forfeited three firearms seized by law enforcement during the investigation. His co-defendant Aguilar was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in April.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Nacogdoches Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.