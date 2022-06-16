NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man turned himself in Thursday morning in connection to a fatal hit-and-run from last week.

32-year-old William Rivas from Nacogdoches turned himself in at the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center on a warrant for the charge of accident involving personal injury or death. The charge’s punishment ranges from two to 20 years in prison.

On June 7, police received a call from a driver who saw a man lying next to a road in the 3300 block of Old Tyler Road around 6:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who died from his injuries. Police believed he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. His name has not been publicly released.

The case is now being forwarded to the district attorney’s office.