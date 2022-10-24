NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police.

Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he has worked in patrol, criminal investigations and professional standards.

Officials said that Chief Weems recently graduated from the F.B.I. National Academy.

“I am truly honored to lead the men and women of the Nacogdoches Police Department while continuing to serve the residents of the Nacogdoches community.” Chief Weems

Cheif Weems has been serving as interim Chief of Police since the position became available. According to Nacogdoches PD, he and his wife Angie have been married for 30 years, they have two children and two grandchildren.