NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The wooden playground at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches is closed until future notice after it sustained damage in an early Friday morning fire.

According to Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue, they responded to the fire around 2 a.m., and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Maroney pickleball courts, newly constructed restroom and splash pad were unaffected by the fire and remain open as usual.

Officials said more details on the cause of the fire and extent of the damage will be released as they become available, and anyone with information on the fire is encouraged the Crime Stoppers line at 936-560-INFO.