NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches Police Department’s K9 Hunter died on Tuesday, the department announced.

According to NPD, he was diagnosed with a “crippling autoimmune disease” which caused his health to rapidly decline.

K9 Hunter (Photo courtesy: Nacogdoches Police Department)

“The difficult decision was made after considering quality of life and consultation with the veterinarian along with Officer Eggebrecht,” NPD said in a release.

Hunter joined the NPD in June 2018 and served the City of Nacogdoches with his partner Officer Eggebrecht.

“NPD would like to thank the Eggebrecht family for the love and support they’ve given Hunter through the years. We would also like to thank Hunter for his service to our department,” NPD said.