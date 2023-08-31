NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department released a statement announcing that a retired detective died on Wednesday night.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that retired Nacogdoches Police Department Detective Gary Brittain passed away on the evening of Wednesday August 30th 2023,” Nacogdoches PD said.

Brittain served in law enforcement for more than 47 years and during his time of service, he worked as a patrolman, TSD Officer, Lake Officer and Detective. Starting in 2008, Brittain worked for the Nacogdoches County Attorney’s Office until he retired in 2019.

Detective Gary Brittain. Courtesy: Nacogdoches Police Department

“Gary was always proud to serve the Nacogdoches community and did so in many capacities. Gary was a fixture around Nacogdoches law enforcement,” said Asst. Chief Dan Taravella.

Funeral services are being arranged at this time, according to Nacogdoches PD.