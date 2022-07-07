NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Police Department is suffering from an employee shortage, causing their officers to be over worked.

“Their call loads goes up, the number of calls they respond too. It may affect their abilities to take off on vacation,” said Sgt. Brett Ayres, Nacogdoches Police Department.

Sgt. Ayres says they are down 12 officers, which is a whole shift worth.

“Some of the things we are having to do is take officers from specialized units and place them on patrol so that when you call 911, you still get officers there in the same amount of time,” said Ayres.

The department has started going to the police academy and looking for transfers to help.

“We are constantly out there trying to find recruits or officers that want to transfer to our department,” said Ayres.

The Nacogdoches Police Department is putting in a lot of time and effort so they can receive more applications.

“We need to start filling these positions as these people age out and retire to continue on with their lives. So, it’s a great time to come here if you are looking to get into specialized divisions,” said Lee Smith, Nacogdoches Police Department.

The police department has even made a hiring promo to bring in more interest, though there are some requirements to be hired.

“You have to be 21-years-of-age to have a state license, you can’t have any felonies, you can’t have certain misdemeanors,” said Ayres.

If you meet all requirements and pass your test, you will be sent to the police academy, leading you to join the Nacogdoches PD family.

“All of our officers are highly invested in this community. We just want to make it a safe and happy place to live,” said Ayres.

Nacogdoches Police Department is doing everything they can to provide the best service.