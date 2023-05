NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Kai, a K9 with the Nacogdoches Police Department is retiring after eight years of service.

On Tuesday, the Nacogdoches Police Department honored Kai for his eight years of service with a retirement party.

Photo Courtesy of the Nacogdoches Police Department.

