Nacogdoches PD looking for missing 11-year-old girl

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) -The Nacogdoches Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Alyssa Collins has been missing since early morning June 20. She was last seen on the 700 block of E. Lane Street in Nacogdoches.

She is 5’3″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. Police say that they believe she ran away from her residence.

If anyone has information on Alyssa’s whereabouts, contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936)-560-INFO.