Nacogdoches PD: Man ‘under the influence’ assaults EMS personnel

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Nacogdoches after he attacked two EMS personnel on Friday night in the 2700 block of North Street.
Officers has contacted medical for assistance around 8:43 p.m. after they determined Leonard Chisholm was under the influence of drugs, according to a media report.
According to a media report, 10 minutes later while driving to the hospital, Chisholm allegedly began assaulting two EMS personnel while they were providing services to him, according to both Read and the report.
Both EMS personnel said they felt pain and discomfort and wanted to pursue criminal charges against Chisholm.
