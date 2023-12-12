NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Police Department will host a program to educate citizens on law enforcement that is set to begin in February.

According to a release, the Citizen’s Police Academy is a 14-week program dedicated to educate citizens about the Nacogdoches PD and law enforcement.

“This community outreach program allows participants an in-depth look into law enforcement, learn about our policies and procedures, and get to know our officers,” said Sgt. Brett Ayres, the coordinator for the program. “It is designed to educate citizens on why we make certain decisions or handle situations in a particular way.”

Applications are already being accepted and the last day to submit one is Jan. 18. The program is set to begin on Feb. 5 and graduation is scheduled for May 6.

Classes will be held at the police department from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. every Monday night. There is no cost to attend. The class has a 25 student limit. Applications can be picked up at the police station or people can email the coordination at Ayresb@nactx.us.