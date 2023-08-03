NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department said they are excited to announce the addition of a new K9 officer to their ranks who began his first day of patrol on Tuesday.

K9 Hamer is an 18-month-old Belgian Shepard that was bred in Poland, received his training in Texas at Liberty Hill and is certified in narcotics.

“I’m excited to see his potential as he progresses in his career,” his partner Officer Shelton said.

Photo courtesy of Nacogdoches PD.

Chief of Police Scott Weems said the new K9 was purchased using seizure funds.

“We are happy to have Hamer join us in serving Nacogdoches,” Weems said. “He will be a great asset to us.”