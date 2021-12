Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police are working a major auto-pedestrian wreck in the 2000 block of South Street.

Nacogdoches PD said they do not have any information to release on the condition or identity of the victim other than that they have been taken to a local hospital.

The northbound lane was shut down to one lane and south traffic is being diverted to S. Fredonia Street.

Nacogdoches police said that drivers should avoid the area.