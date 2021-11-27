Nacogdoches police arrest man for Virginia Ave. murder

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police arrested a man in connection to the Virginia Avenue murder as well as another shooting that left one hospitalized on Saturday evening.

Ronnie Jay Young, 29, was arrested for the murder of 25-year-old Luis Ortiz.

Ortiz was found suffering from a gunshot wound beside the garage of a home. Officers performed CPR on him, but he later died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

While they were investigating the first incident, officers were called to an apartment complex at 1630 Cardinal Street in reference to a man in a parking lot who had also been shot.

Investigators confirmed on Tuesday that both shootings were connected.

Nacogdoches officials said Young was arrested on Wednesday after he was found staying out at a home in Garrison.

Young was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with murder his bond was set at $1 million.