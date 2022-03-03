NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department will take part in the Texas Department of Transportation’s STEP Program in March to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes that happen during spring break.

Officers will participate in the initiative from March 4- March 20, and they will also patrol some areas more frequently in the city.

The police department is receiving grant funding from TxDOT to enforce traffic in areas that have alcohol-related crashes such as South St. (US 59 South), Austin St., N. University Dr., North St., Pearl St. and other streets near the area.

The mission of the STEP program is to increase public safety and educate citizens.