NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas community came together to help one of their own.

Nacogdoches Police Department’s Terry Singleton and his wife Donnan have been battling cancer at the same time.

“We’ve experienced this before with them and it came back, unfortunately,” said Justin Walsh the president of the Police Association and Nacogdoches PD officer.

Along with their health struggles, they have been facing financial issues because Singleton has been missing work for treatment.

“The mayor, the city council and the city manager of Nacogdoches came together and pulled through to create a catastrophic leave fund,” said Wash.

The fund allows city employees to donate their paid time off to others. Officers have done this to make sure Singleton still receives a paycheck.

“It means the world to Terry Singleton and his family that the community, Nacogdoches community, the police department is all rallying around him to help him,” said Brett Ayres, a sergeant with Nacogdoches PD Department.

The BBQ benefit meals were donated by Rack’s BBQ Catering and was held at the Nacogdoches Civic Center. All of the proceeds at the benefit went to Singleton and his wife.

“The BBQ and meat were donated from the fantastic community we have here in Nacogdoches and we are just so blessed to be here,” said Walsh. “Terry spoke with me earlier personally and he is very just in awe of everything that is happening and the support he and his family are getting together.”

Community members were able to come out and buy plates. The money will go to cover treatments, bills, and anything else the Singleton’s may need. A bank account was set up at any Commercial Bank of Texas branch under “Terry Singleton Donation Account” if you would like to help with their financial burden.