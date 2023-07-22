NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating the case of a 2-year-old child that reportedly shot themselves in the head around 11:37 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release.

Officials said Nacogdoches police and fire departments responded to a report of an accidental shooting at a residence in the 800 block of Texas Oak Street. According to Nacogdoches PD, when first responders arrived they discovered that a 2-year-old child had found a handgun inside the residence and accidentally fired the gun which critically injured them.

The child was taken by EMS to a local hospital but later flown to a hospital in Houston to receive a higher level of care, officials said. According to authorities, the child is believed to be critical condition.

Investigators with the Nacogdoches Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case.