Nacogdoches Police looking for boy who has been missing since July 14

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- The Nacogdoches Police Department are asking the community to help them find a boy who has been missing since July 14.

14-year-old James Castillo disappeared from Nacogdoches.

He is hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes. Castillo is also 5’7” and weighs 186 lbs.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to please call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607,” wrote authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51