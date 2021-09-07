Nacogdoches Police looking for boy who has been missing since July 14

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- The Nacogdoches Police Department are asking the community to help them find a boy who has been missing since July 14.
14-year-old James Castillo disappeared from Nacogdoches.
He is hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes. Castillo is also 5’7” and weighs 186 lbs.
“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to please call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607,” wrote authorities.
