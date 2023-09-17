UPDATE: The Nacogdoches Police Department said that Donnell has been found safe and will be reunited with his family.

“A sincere thank you to all of you who shared this post, the child was located as a result of this Facebook post and our community’s efforts and awareness. Thank you from NPD, NFD, and the child’s family.” Nacogdoches Police Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old non-verbal autistic boy who was last seen at the intersection of East Main Street and Lelia Street around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Donnell is black, is around four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing the same clothes as in the above picture. Nacogdoches PD and fire department are searching for him the area of the 1200 block of East Main Street.

The public is asked to call Nacogdoches PD at 936-559-2607 or 911 if you see him.