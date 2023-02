NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department said they are looking for a missing woman on Friday.

45-year-old January Neal Oliver was last seen in the city at the CVS Pharmacy on North Street on Friday around 12:43 a.m. She was wearing a yellow jacket and yellow hat.

If anyone has information about where Oliver is, they are asked to call police at 936-559-2607.