Nacogdoches police officer arrested for DWI

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An off-duty Nacogdoches police officer was arrested by Texas DPS for driving while intoxicated on Sunday morning.

Daniel Aburto, 30, was arrested Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m. after Nacogdoches Combined Communications Center received a call of a person asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle in Douglass, blocking the road.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive, followed by Texas DPS.

They learned that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was an off-duty Nacogdoches Police Officer.

Aburto was booked into the Nacogdoches County Law Enforcement Center on a single charge of DWI and was placed on suspension until the completion of an internal investigation.