NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, Nacogdoches Police Department (NPD) reported that the retired Nacogdoches PD Sergeant Terry Singleton has died.

According to the department, Singleton worked for 31 years in law enforcement between two stints at NPD and time spent working for a federal agency,

The funeral proceeding will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at Laird’s Funeral Home located at 2116 South Street in Nacogdoches.

For more information visit the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page.