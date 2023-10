NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Police Department has requested donations of candy for their upcoming trunk or treat event on Halloween.

The local community is encouraged to help with collecting and donating individually wrapped treats for the event to benefit a safe environment for children to enjoy.

The trunk or treat will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Banita Creek Park located at 439 Pearl Street.