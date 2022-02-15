NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police will be testifying in court for most of the week in the Malachi Lane trial.

Lane, 18, who was convicted of aggravated assault after allegedly beating up an elderly couple after breaking into their home in the 100 block of Wortham Drive is in the Nacogdoches District Court this week for the punishment phase of the trial.

If found guilty, Lane, who was 16 at the time of the incident, could face up to a maximum of 99 years in prison on several counts stemming from the incident that resulted in serious injuries for the victims.

Several on-duty and off-duty Nacogdoches Police Department personnel will be attending the trial.