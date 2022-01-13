Nacogdoches receives 500 firearm locks to promote gun safety

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Project ChildSafe, a nonprofit that focuses on firearm safety, gave the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office 500 firearm locks for free so they can be handed out to the community. Authorities shared the information on social media on Thursday.

Residents can now pickup the cable-style locks at the sheriff’s office lobby which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In East Texas, there have been recent accidental shootings involving children.

A 13-year-old was shot in the cheek in December by a 10-year-old family member in Nacogdoches. The 10-year-old picked up a .380 semi-automatic handgun that had been left unattended. Miguel Garcia, 30, set the gun down and was eventually charged with a Class A misdemeanor for making a firearm accessible to a child.

In July 2021, a Longview man received probation in connection to the accidental shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in 2020. 51-year-old David Stice was charged with making a firearm accessible to a child resulting in death.

To prevent tragic incidents, Project ChildSafe shared the following gun safety tips:

Store firearms unloaded, and store ammunition separately in locked storage, when not in use.

Consider disassembling firearms as an added measure of security to prevent access—know the functionality of each firearm you own, so you can safely disassemble and store it.

Double check that your firearm is unloaded when moving it in or out of storage.

Use multiple safeguards at once.

Project ChildSafe partners with law enforcement and other groups to educate people on using firearms.