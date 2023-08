NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A $1 million prize was claimed on Tuesday in Nacogdoches last week after a resident won the top prize in a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket.

According to the lottery, the ticket was the second top prize in the Diamond 7s game to be claimed out of four top prizes printed. The ticket was sold at a Stripes Store on University Drive.

The first top prize was claimed last month in Houston.