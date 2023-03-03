NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The stakes are high for one East Texan competing in a world competition.

Nicholas Clark, a Nacogdoches resident will be competing in the Steak Cookoff Association World Championship on March 9.

Clark has been competing in barbeque cookoffs since 2018, and has always done well at those competitions. His favorite meat to cook is brisket.

In January 2022, he happened to stumble upon an advertisement for a steak competition.

“I’ll just enter it, just for giggles. Go down there and I win it. And when you win the contest, you get an invitation to the world championship,” said Clark.

He shared once he got started cooking at competitions, he just got hooked.

“Got some more first place finishes and a lot of top tens, and so here we are getting ready for the first world championship next week in Fort Worth,” said Clark.

Clark explained it’s a great excuse to have people over, to get their take on his work and has actually turned his friends into “meat snobs.”

Over the last year, he competed in at least 20 competitions, competing against anywhere from 30-80 contestants. At the SCA World Championship, he said there will be about 600 teams, consisting of the greatest steak cooks in the world from Europe, Australia, Asia and other places.

Judges take one bite from each contestant’s steak to make their calls.

“Get judged on taste, texture, appearance, doneness, has to be a perfect medium. Each shade away from medium cost you points. You’ve got about four hours to do what you need to do,” Clark said.

He practices every week. His wife and children love to taste test at home, and when it comes to their Dad’s competitions they are his biggest supporters.

Clark said, “nerves just mean that you’re human,” and is preparing for the competition with check lists and many practice steaks.

He knows what he’s grilling for.

“Specific temperatures. Specific times, so that you can be more consistent turning in great looking and great tasting steaks,” said Clark.

A huge prize is at stake.

“First place steak is a $10,000 prize,” said Clark.

His TikTok is @pineywoodsmeatcandy and also has a Facebook.