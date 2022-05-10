NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Nacogdoches this week due to construction.

CR 609/Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 in Nacogdoches will be closed from May 10 to May 13. Crews will be putting a concrete drainage box near the southbound US 59 exit ramp.

From May 16 to May 18 drivers will have to take a detour if they are heading eastbound on SL 224 at US 59.

They will be guided to the exit ramp through the intersection. Crews will be extending the drainage pipe across the loop. Drivers can expect delays and are advised to take alternate routes.

“Major delays could be experienced during these traffic configurations,” said Rhonda Oaks, Public Information Officer with the Texas Department of Transportation. “Crews will attempt to allow traffic to enter Old Lufkin Road and close it to all exiting traffic, but if safety issues arise for the traveling public or for our workers, the entrance will also be closed to traffic.”

The construction project costs $86.1 million and will create new US 59 main lanes that will join with SL 224 south of SH 7. Overpasses will also be built at Spradley Street and US 59 and Old Lufkin Road. Crews are also constructing frontage roads for SL 224 between SH 7 and BU 59.

Drivers should slow down and be on the lookout as they drive through SH 7 west on SL 224 to 1.2 miles south of Spradley Street on US 59. Longview Bridge and Road is the contractor for the project that is expected to be finished in spring 2023.