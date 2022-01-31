NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a man who was possibly involved in an assault with a firearm near County Road 918.

The incident happened on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies and other law enforcement searched in the area near the Linn Flat Cemetery for a white man who was possibly in his mid 30s. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, blue jeans and a button down shirt. Authorities also said if people see someone who seems suspicious, they should call 911 immediately.