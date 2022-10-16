NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has launched a Adopt-a-Pew Program in order to help fund the restoration of Zion Hill Baptist Church, one of the oldest African American Baptist Churches in Texas.

“Rather than explore new seating, we hope to bring back the original pews that the community used for weddings, services and gatherings. The Adopt-a-Pew program is a great way to be a part of Nacogdoches history and help preserve the original pews.” Veronica Amoe, Historic Sites Manager,

Donations are now being accepted for $250, $500 or $2,000. The different tiers allow you to have your name put on a plague in the church, as one of four plagues in a pew or exclusively on your own pew.

Visit the Adopt-a-Pew Program online for more information.