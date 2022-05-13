NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A student from Nacogdoches was selected to be a National Merit Scholar.

Nyssa G. Galatas from Nacogdoches High School was the only person from East Texas selected for the honor, and she wants to study Public Policy.

The National Merit Scholarship announced their winners on Wednesday, and they will receive $2,500 towards their education.

2,500 scholars were chosen from approximately 15,000 finalists. The winners were selected because they have skills needed to excel in their college classes.

Scholars were judged by college admissions officers and high school counselors. They looked at students’ academic records, grades, Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, leadership qualities, an essay and a recommendation from an educator.

The NMSC and other corporations and companies help provide the scholarships. Students may use the scholarship at any U.S. university.

NMSC, a not-for-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was

founded in 1955 specifically to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority

of scholarships offered each year are underwritten by approximately 400 independent corporate

and college sponsors that share NMSC’s goals of honoring scholastically talented youth and

encouraging academic excellence at all levels of education.